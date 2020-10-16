https://hannity.com/media-room/not-an-answer-biden-says-court-packing-depends-on-how-this-turns-out/

BIDEN: ‘I’m Looking Forward to Appointing the First African American Woman to the US Senate’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.28.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign in South Carolina this week; telling a group of supporters he plans on “appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate.”

“I’m looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate,” Biden told the crowd.

Biden on his pick for Vice President: “I’m looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate.” He’s lost it folks. pic.twitter.com/0GosfmUVzx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2020

Biden made similar mistakes earlier this week; claiming more than 150 million people have been killed by gunfire since 2007.

That’s roughly half of the entire population of the United States.

“150 million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt gun manufacturers from liabilities. More than all the wars -including Vietnam- from that point on. Carnage on our streets. If I’m elected, the NRA, I’m coming for you,” said Biden to applause.

Biden claims firearms have killed more than half of the U.S. population since 2007 pic.twitter.com/a679hcVbYg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 26, 2020

Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.