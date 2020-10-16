https://hannity.com/media-room/not-an-answer-biden-says-court-packing-depends-on-how-this-turns-out/
BIDEN: ‘I’m Looking Forward to Appointing the First African American Woman to the US Senate’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.28.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign in South Carolina this week; telling a group of supporters he plans on “appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate.”
“I’m looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate,” Biden told the crowd.
Biden on his pick for Vice President:
“I’m looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate.”
He’s lost it folks.
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2020
Biden made similar mistakes earlier this week; claiming more than 150 million people have been killed by gunfire since 2007.
That’s roughly half of the entire population of the United States.
“150 million people have been killed since 2007 when Bernie voted to exempt gun manufacturers from liabilities. More than all the wars -including Vietnam- from that point on. Carnage on our streets. If I’m elected, the NRA, I’m coming for you,” said Biden to applause.
Biden claims firearms have killed more than half of the U.S. population since 2007 pic.twitter.com/a679hcVbYg
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 26, 2020
Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.
BIDEN: ‘I’m Going to Spend My Life Campaigning for Democrats… in 1918… Excuse me… 2018’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.07.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; telling one reporter that he “spent his life campaigning for other Democrats in 1918” before correcting himself with the proper century.
“I’m going to spend my life campaigning for other Democrats… In 1918… um…. Excuse me 2018… I campaigned for over… in 24 states… For 65 candidates!” said Biden.
Joe Biden forgets what century he’s in, “in 1918”https://t.co/ncaVHLKS31 pic.twitter.com/4nvKgSR1gW
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 7, 2020
Biden made similar comments last week; suggesting more than 600,00 Americans have died from the virus.
“Over 600,000 dead. Many are workers, nurses, doctors, because they have put themselves in a position to save other people’s lives and protect the rest of society. We talk about that number, 600-plus thousand people… 60? 60-thousand, I misspoke.
Biden really thought 600K Americans died of Coronavirus.. pic.twitter.com/pu2fQLPakT
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 1, 2020
To date, approximately 65,000 Americans have died from confirmed cases of the disease.
Watch Joe’s bizarre comments above.