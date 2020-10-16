https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/16/not-even-subtle-tweets-confirm-a-media-dem-talking-point-during-town-halls-was-blood-pressure/
During town halls and debates it always becomes quickly clear what talking points have been settled upon, and last night was no different:
There’s a lot of political chatter going on at the blood pressure monitor at CVS these days. pic.twitter.com/3ceIeRnX4H
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 16, 2020
Gee, what a coincidence!
Talking points have gone out, it appears.
— BTME (@btme87) October 16, 2020
Ahhh, so the blood pressure talking point has been distributed. The minions have their marching orders.
— Suze (@suze109) October 16, 2020
They think no one notices this. https://t.co/3jszC85TFM
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 16, 2020
Yep, and yet it couldn’t be more obvious.
They’re not even subtle.
— David Gerstman (@soccerdhg) October 16, 2020
phrase of the day, apparently… https://t.co/x5wSFNRJND
— Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) October 16, 2020
Who had “blood pressure” on their DNC talking points today?
— HarmonyK (@BackinTheBlu) October 16, 2020
Interesting how a journalist, a politician, a pundit and a priest all have the same talking points at roughly the same time.
As if, there was some sort of coordination or, you know, list https://t.co/G28sRk82cE
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 16, 2020
