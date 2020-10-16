https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/16/not-even-subtle-tweets-confirm-a-media-dem-talking-point-during-town-halls-was-blood-pressure/

During town halls and debates it always becomes quickly clear what talking points have been settled upon, and last night was no different:

Gee, what a coincidence!

Yep, and yet it couldn’t be more obvious.

***

Related:

Absolutely BRUTAL: Savannah Guthrie stars in vicious supercut featuring the MANY many times she interrupted Trump (watch)

OMG she won’t shut UP! Mollie Hemingway live-tweeting NBC Trump Town Hall makes Savannah Guthrie look even MORE laughable

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...