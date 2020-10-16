https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/16/not-even-subtle-tweets-confirm-a-media-dem-talking-point-during-town-halls-was-blood-pressure/

During town halls and debates it always becomes quickly clear what talking points have been settled upon, and last night was no different:

There’s a lot of political chatter going on at the blood pressure monitor at CVS these days. pic.twitter.com/3ceIeRnX4H — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 16, 2020

Gee, what a coincidence!

Talking points have gone out, it appears. — BTME (@btme87) October 16, 2020

Ahhh, so the blood pressure talking point has been distributed. The minions have their marching orders. — Suze (@suze109) October 16, 2020

They think no one notices this. https://t.co/3jszC85TFM — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 16, 2020

Yep, and yet it couldn’t be more obvious.

They’re not even subtle. — David Gerstman (@soccerdhg) October 16, 2020

phrase of the day, apparently… https://t.co/x5wSFNRJND — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) October 16, 2020

Who had “blood pressure” on their DNC talking points today? — HarmonyK (@BackinTheBlu) October 16, 2020

Interesting how a journalist, a politician, a pundit and a priest all have the same talking points at roughly the same time. As if, there was some sort of coordination or, you know, list https://t.co/G28sRk82cE — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 16, 2020

***

Related:

Absolutely BRUTAL: Savannah Guthrie stars in vicious supercut featuring the MANY many times she interrupted Trump (watch)

OMG she won’t shut UP! Mollie Hemingway live-tweeting NBC Trump Town Hall makes Savannah Guthrie look even MORE laughable

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

