In their third day publishing incriminating and emotionally devastating content from Hunter Biden’s laptop, the New York Post revealed that they have “nearly 25,000 images,” including many that are “sexually explicit selfies and porn,” and according to reports many more that are potentially illegal, but the Post is declining to publish the trove in its entirety.

After first breaking the revelation that presidential candidate Joe Biden lied when repeatedly telling voters and the media that he had no knowledge of Hunter’s overseas business dealings, as evidenced by an email where Hunter is thanked for arranging a meeting between a foreign energy executive and Joe, the Post now explains that it has almost 25,000 images from Hunter’s laptop in its possession.

“A computer camera roll of nearly 25,000 images is loaded with sexually explicit selfies and porn (which The Post is not publishing),” wrote the Post today, emphasis added by National File. The Post explains that the camera roll “also has snapshots from Biden’s childhood and vacations.”

In the same fashion, the Post explains that “while some of the more than 11,550 emails involve Biden’s former job on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma and his dealings with the now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co., most of his messages are innocuous and personal in nature.”

Potentially complicating matters are the recent reports indicating there was a treasure trove of illegal content on Hunter’s laptop, including, potentially, child pornography. As National File reported, OAN’s Chanel Rion says she has seen the contents from the laptop, and that “Drugs, underage obsessions,” and “power deals” are all present. Additionally, Revolver News noted that the FBI agent who subpoenaed Hunter’s laptop specialized in child pornography.

Just saw for myself a behind the scenes look at the #HunterBiden hard drive: Drugs, underage obsessions, power deals… Druggie Hunter makes Anthony Weiner’s down under selfie addiction look normal.#BidenCrimeFamily has a lot of apologizing to do. So does Big Tech. @OANN — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) October 15, 2020

A similar reason was used by failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton when she repeatedly refused to release her State Department emails that were stored illegally on a bathroom email server. When explaining why she used the BleachBit program to wipe the server of her emails, Clinton explained that “I chose not to keep my private personal emails — emails about planning Chelsea’s wedding or my mother’s funeral arrangements, condolence notes to friends as well as yoga routines, family vacations, the other things you typically find in inboxes.”

It was recently revealed that all of Clinton’s missing emails are intact, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to release them in their entirety, with President Donald Trump suggesting he will declassify any materials necessary for a full publication.

The Trump administration’s urge to publish in entirety marks a stark contrast to the publishing standards of the Post, which apparently intends to continue trickling a small selection of incriminating photos and emails from Hunter, at least having seemed to show Hunter asleep with a crack or meth pipe dangling out of his mouth.

