https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/16/objective-abc-news-journo-jonathan-karls-siren-regarding-trump-and-bidens-competing-town-halls-feels-like-a-lincoln-project-tweet/

ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl has some big news that he just can’t wait to share with everyone:

SIREN! The Biden Town Hall on ABC drew 2.3 million more viewers than the Trump town hall on NBC. There is nothing @realDonaldTrump cares about more than ratings. https://t.co/03OMGhEVLM — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 16, 2020

Jonathan Karl is nothing if not a consummate professional.

Extremely normal reaction from WH correspondent. https://t.co/JBI8aRmvNr — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 16, 2020

So objective, it hurts.

Yes. Objectively — these are the ratings. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 16, 2020

Noted objective journalist @jonkarl doubles down on his trolling of @realDonaldTrump. Twitter has been brutal to the idea that journalism is objective. https://t.co/1hCKI2xTlR — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 16, 2020

Yes: objectively you’re trolling @realDonaldTrump because, objectively, you’re not objective. You just try really hard to pretend to be. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 16, 2020

Media firefighters like Jonathan Karl regularly roll their eyes and sneer at Donald Trump over his obsession with ratings and constant need to own his opposition. But evidently that’s all just projection.

Sound familiar?

Weird to see serious media people view everything through the prism of owning the President. This feels like a Lincoln Project tweet. https://t.co/ltVfGkdPKh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 16, 2020

It really does.

And there’s nothing journalists love more than reminding us they work for the Democrats. https://t.co/Db41m5hKlR — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) October 16, 2020

There is no difference between this dude and the DNC https://t.co/XSqsi5tWAg — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 16, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

