https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/16/objective-abc-news-journo-jonathan-karls-siren-regarding-trump-and-bidens-competing-town-halls-feels-like-a-lincoln-project-tweet/

ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl has some big news that he just can’t wait to share with everyone:

Jonathan Karl is nothing if not a consummate professional.

So objective, it hurts.

Media firefighters like Jonathan Karl regularly roll their eyes and sneer at Donald Trump over his obsession with ratings and constant need to own his opposition. But evidently that’s all just projection.

Sound familiar?

It really does.

