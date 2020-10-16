https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/16/omg-she-wont-shut-up-mollie-hemingway-live-tweeting-nbc-trump-town-hall-makes-savannah-guthrie-look-even-more-laughable/

For those of you who missed NBC’s Trump Town Hall with Savannah Guthrie (or those of you who watched and would still enjoy a recap), Mollie Hemingway was live-tweeting during the ‘show.’

And wow, while this editor knew Savannah Guthrie’s ‘moderating’ was bad, seeing it described by Mollie Hemingway?

HOOboy.

Trump just said 85% of the people who wear masks get COVID. Not so. But CDC did report that 85% of the people they studied who got the virus reported wearing masks always or often. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Pretty objective start, yes?

Savannah Guthrie has wasted 10 minutes on her personal obsession with people wearing masks and I would like her to move onto more interesting and more important topics. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Who knew Trump was debating Savannah Guthrie?

Savannah Guthrie just brought up QAnon. I am not joking. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

She’s got to get down to the important issues ya’ know.

Heh.

Savannah Guthrie tells Donald Trump some weird stuff about QAnon and then demands he denounce what she said. He says he knows nothing about QAnon. She may be right but he doesn’t know anything about it. DONALD TRUMP SPEAKS FOR ALL OF US. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

“WHy aren’t you asking me about Antifa? Why aren’t you asking me about the radical left? Why aren’t you asking Joe Biden questions?” “Because you’re here” Savannah is flailing. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

She was a hot mess.

“Will you accept the results of the election” — As Trump responds, Guthrie interrupts to insist that there will be no problems with mail-in ballots. Trump mentions that he didn’t get a peaceful transfer, and he’ll accept results but he wants it to be honest. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Honestly, we’re not sure there was any answer Trump gave that Savannah didn’t interrupt.

Savannah Guthrie says that if there are millions of ballots that are properly cast, he shouldn’t be concerned about those that aren’t. Even as she hectors and pesters him, he responds, “Savannah. I want it to be clean.” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

It was as if she wanted a fight.

Trump notes that his opponents were the ones that dealt with Russia. An “undecided” voter who Guthrie admitted had voted for Clinton in 2016 asks Trump why he only banned travel from China and not elsewhere if he knew it was bad. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie goes BACK to pushing masks. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Blah.

Savannah Guthrie apparently thought the big takeaway of the year was that people wanted more interruptions in presidential debates. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Apparently.

Little note here that it is very yawn to watch media and NeverTrump activists “slay queen” over Savannah Guthrie. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

This was billed as a town hall, not a debate with Savannah Guthrie. I truly don’t care about Savannah Guthrie’s personal views and could stand to hear about 100% less of them. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Voter asks about corporate tax rates and I’m just waiting to see what Savannah Guthrie’s pre-planned interruption is. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

She went with “on the subject of taxation” and then brings up the NYT story on taxes. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

There was definitely an agenda here.

Savannah Guthrie doesn’t understand leverage. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Not the only thing she doesn’t understand.

Guys, I’m beginning to think I don’t want to vote for Savannah Guthrie. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

“OH MY GOSH SHUT UP!” — Me, just now, at the top of my lungs after Savannah Guthrie’s latest interruption. Am I alone here? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

So could someone explain to NBC what a TOWN HALL with a PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IS? That means questions from *VOTERS* and answers from the *CANDIDATE.* — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Even the Biden voter has asked better questions than Savannah Guthrie. The only good questions came from the voters. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Guthrie’s pre-planned interruption was to ask about Garland. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

FWIW, my phone is blowing up with people loving the woman seated behind Trump on his left. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Who Tom Nichols wanted doxxed, yup.

Trump says he has no expectations of how Amy Coney Barrett would rule and that he never discussed any cases with her. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

I was a bit confused by the question from the pro-life millennial. Trump says if Roe V. Wade were overturned, it would go to the states. Savannah Guthrie peppering him on his views on Roe V. Wade. He says he doesn’t want to say anything that would put Barrett in a bind. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Question from Biden voter about preparing law enforcement officers to work better with Black and Latino members of the community. Trump responds by mentioning Tim Scott’s bill to improve policing, and that Democrats fought him. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Genuinely happy with the questions from voters. They elicited interesting answers and a real dialogue. Such a shame there were so few of them and that Guthrie kept trying to steal time away from voters for her weird obsessions and hectoring. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 16, 2020

Voters were actually pretty great.

And Trump did a pretty good job overall.

Savannah though? Yikes.

***

