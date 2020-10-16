https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amazon-holiday-retail/2020/10/16/id/992386

Amazon is on a holiday dash.

Less than 48 hours after it wrapped up Prime Day, the online retailer on Friday announced it’s putting up new discounts every day during the holiday shopping season as part of its Holiday Dash sales event.

The categories include toys, fashion, electronics, entertainment and home goods.

According to CNBC, Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day generated more than $3.5 billion in sales for the small and medium-sized businesses on its marketplace. The event was initially set for mid-July, but got postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The news outlet noted many retailers are hoping an early start to the holiday shopping season will lighten some of the load of online shopping and avoid strain on supply chains.

Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are expected to be mostly offered online so retailers can cut down crowding in stores, CNBC reported.

