President Obama is headed to Pennsylvania next week to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris:

Are Dems panicking right now?

Of note, the RCP poll average has Joe Biden up over Donald Trump by 5.6 points. But at this point four years ago, Hillary Clinton was ahead in the RCP poll average by 6.2 points:

If you recall in 2016, the Clinton campaign’s last rally on the eve of the election was in Philadelphia with the Obamas:

Is another upset in the works?

