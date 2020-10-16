https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/panic-in-progress-barack-obama-set-to-campaign-for-biden-harrs-in-pennsylvania-on-oct-21/

President Obama is headed to Pennsylvania next week to campaign on behalf of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris:

Pres. Obama to campaign in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/XxSzV5tIjA — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) October 16, 2020

Are Dems panicking right now?

Biden is so comfortably ahead in PA that…his entire campaign is focused almost exclusively on it, including now sending in Obama? https://t.co/5iLhuLbY8t — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) October 16, 2020

Of note, the RCP poll average has Joe Biden up over Donald Trump by 5.6 points. But at this point four years ago, Hillary Clinton was ahead in the RCP poll average by 6.2 points:

RCP Pennsylvania average, 10/21/12: Obama 49.7 Romney 44.7. Today: Clinton 46.4 Trump 40.2 https://t.co/QF4KYjtZC2 https://t.co/Vk50IhOB55 — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 21, 2016

If you recall in 2016, the Clinton campaign’s last rally on the eve of the election was in Philadelphia with the Obamas:

And where are Clinton & Obama wrapping up the night? #PENNSYLVANIA -the latest new toss up battleground for the #TrumpTrain ! — #ThePeoplesSpeaker (@SpeakerTimJones) November 8, 2016

Is another upset in the works?

***

