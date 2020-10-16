https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/paris-teacher-decapitated-for-allegedly-showing-students-cartoons-of-muhammad/

Breaking news out of France where a teacher in Paris was beheaded, allegedly by a parent, for showing cartoons of Muhammad to the class:

BREAKING: Man beheaded on street near Paris, suspect shot dead by police – BFM — BNO News (@BNONews) October 16, 2020

Teacher who showed students Muhammad cartoons decapitated in Paris terror attack https://t.co/KRIS7AvXsN (⁦@AFP⁩ via ⁦@TimesofIsrael⁩) — William Daroff (@Daroff) October 16, 2020

A parent. A freaking parent:

UPDATE: Victim in Paris beheading identified as teacher who showed drawings of the Prophet Muhammad during lesson about freedom of expression; suspect said to be a parent – Le Parisien https://t.co/Z0hE6xf8uu — BNO News (@BNONews) October 16, 2020

Police later shot and killed the suspect:

France attack: Man shot by police after ‘decapitation’ in Paris suburbs https://t.co/GoyZTmfYji — SkyNews (@SkyNews) October 16, 2020

An investigation is underway:

#France opens terror probe after fatal stabbing in Paris suburb. Police said they shot dead a man suspected of killing a middle school teacher by slitting his throat Witnesses heard the attacker shout “Allah Akbar”, or “God is Great” https://t.co/SNtTeqcpA2 — Randa HABIB (@RandaHabib) October 16, 2020

