Breaking news out of France where a teacher in Paris was beheaded, allegedly by a parent, for showing cartoons of Muhammad to the class:
BREAKING: Man beheaded on street near Paris, suspect shot dead by police – BFM
Teacher who showed students Muhammad cartoons decapitated in Paris terror attack https://t.co/KRIS7AvXsN (@AFP via @TimesofIsrael)
A parent. A freaking parent:
UPDATE: Victim in Paris beheading identified as teacher who showed drawings of the Prophet Muhammad during lesson about freedom of expression; suspect said to be a parent – Le Parisien https://t.co/Z0hE6xf8uu
Police later shot and killed the suspect:
France attack: Man shot by police after ‘decapitation’ in Paris suburbs https://t.co/GoyZTmfYji
An investigation is underway:
#France opens terror probe after fatal stabbing in Paris suburb.
Police said they shot dead a man suspected of killing a middle school teacher by slitting his throat
Witnesses heard the attacker shout “Allah Akbar”, or “God is Great” https://t.co/SNtTeqcpA2
