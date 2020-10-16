https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/paris-teacher-decapitated-for-allegedly-showing-students-cartoons-of-muhammad/

Breaking news out of France where a teacher in Paris was beheaded, allegedly by a parent, for showing cartoons of Muhammad to the class:

A parent. A freaking parent:

Police later shot and killed the suspect:

An investigation is underway:

