An Ohio-based tea party activist is predicting some serious “electoral reckoning” awaits Democratic politicians who have imposed draconian measures upon their citizenry.

Citizens in states like California, New York, Illinois and Michigan continue to suffer as their governors, mayors, and county judges persist in using COVID-19 as an excuse for lockdowns and mask mandates. In Michigan, the State Supreme Court has determined that Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) does not have the constitutional authority to continue a state of emergency related to the coronavirus.

Tom Zawistowski, president of the We the People Convention and the Ohio Citizens PAC, is convinced a day of reckoning is coming for people like Whitmer when they again face the voters.

“How do you forget when somebody destroys your family business? You’re never going to forget that; your children’s children are never going to forget that. So, there’s a day of reckoning,” he tells OneNewsNow.

Zawistowski

According to the conservative activist, those Democratic politicians are hiding behind the fact that that they’re not up for election this November. “Do you think they’d be doing it if they were on the ballot? Absolutely not!” he emphasizes.

And Zawistowski expects there will be some reckoning for Democratic members of the House of Representatives this election.

“People need to understand what’s going to happen in places like New York State,” he offers. “Trump is going to win back like six House seats in New York State because they don’t like what Cuomo and DeBlasio have done. In Long Island, they’re doing Trump train road rallies.

“And in California all those House seats that were stolen in 2018? [They] ain’t going to be stolen this time.”

And Zawistowski remains optimistic about Republican chances to hold on to the U.S. Senate.