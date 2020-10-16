https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/has-rejected-nearly-375000-mail-ballot-applications?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Pennsylvania has rejected hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballot applications this election year, with the vast majority of those rejections occurring because of duplicate ballot requests from voters in the state.

The state “has rejected 372,000 requests for mail-in ballots,” with “more than 90% of those applications, or about 336,000,” occurring due to duplicate requests, ProPublica reported this week.

According to ProPublica, the significant number of duplicate applications came about largely due to voters having requested a general election ballot during the state’s primary election as well as closer to the general election itself.

Voters “have also been baffled by unclear or inaccurate information on the state’s ballot-tracking website, and by a wave of mail ballot applications from political parties and get-out-the-vote groups,” the group said.

The mass rejection “is unlikely to have a big effect on turnout,” the organization said, as those whose applications were rejected will likely receive one eventually. Those who do not can still vote in-person on Election Day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

