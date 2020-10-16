http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SAQABJwPvrc/

President Trump is holding a narrow lead over Joe Biden in the battleground state of Michigan, according to a poll.

In data released on Friday morning, the Trafalgar Group found Trump with a lead of less than one percentage point:

The survey, conducted October 11-14, found Trump leading 46.5 percent to 45.9 percent among respondents. Just 2.2 percent of the 1,025 likely voters said they were undecided.

Last month, Trafalgar found a similar result in the state Trump won by just 10,704 votes in 2016.

That survey reported Trump had the support of 46.7 percent of likely voters, while Joe Biden was at 46 percent.

Biden is scheduled to be in Detroit on Friday for a “voter mobilization event,” while President Trump will “deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement” in Muskegon on Saturday.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

