What happens when a bi-racial police accountability activist attends a Black Lives Matter rally in Portland?

Well, the brave sentinels of racial equity pounce on him, tackling him to the ground, beat him to a pulp, and steal his camera gear.

Why? Because they accuse him of being a Proud Boy because the Proud Boys don’t beat him up when he films their events.

The victim, identified as Eli Richey, goes by the moniker Son Of Hightower, and has filmed police encounters and protests for years, holding police accountable for their actions; THE VERY THING THAT THE PROTESTERS ARE FIGHTING FOR.

You can see one of the thugs leveling a paintball gun:

The incident, caught on video by street videographer Brandon Farley, starts off with a masked terrorist approaching Richey, calling him out, saying “This guy’s a Proud Boy!” Richey responds by saying “Black lives matter, until you’re allegedly a Proud Boy, right?” Others start to mob him, and the fight is underway. Several terrorists are seen punching and kicking Richey, as he hunches down on the ground.

VIDEO:

[embedded content]

Richey was live streaming the whole time. In the minutes leading up to the altercation, there was some kind of argument going on between several individuals, with several of them accusing others of having guns. It slowly escalated into the brawl. After the antifa militants steal his phone you can hear them bragging “You want his phone? It’s mine now!”

The shit show starts at about the 3:22:44 mark:

[embedded content]

As usual, this all happens right out front of the so-called “justice center”, which houses the Portland police headquarters. And as usual, not a single uniformed cop to be seen.

Chaos, violence, and lawlessness once again rule the streets of Portland.

