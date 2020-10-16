https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/16/donald-trump-susan-collins-supreme-court-nominee-amy-coney-barrett-scotus-elections/

President Donald Trump slammed Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins for not being in favor of voting to confirm Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett until after Election Day.

In a tweet, Trump said he heard a “nasty rumor” that Collins will not be voting in favor of confirming Barrett. Collins said in September that she does not support voting to confirm a Supreme Court justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the Nov. 3 elections.

Collins is up for reelection and a poll released Friday shows her down by seven points against her Democratic opponent Sara Gideon. The Pan Atlantic Research poll shows Gideon at nearly 47%, while Collins is at nearly 40% just weeks before the election.

“There is a nasty rumor out there that @SenatorCollins of Maine will not be supporting our great United States Supreme Court Nominee. Well, she didn’t support Healthcare or my opening up 5000 square miles of Ocean to Maine, so why should this be any different. Not worth the work!” Trump tweeted.

There is a nasty rumor out there that @SenatorCollins of Maine will not be supporting our great United States Supreme Court Nominee. Well, she didn’t support Healthcare or my opening up 5000 square miles of Ocean to Maine, so why should this be any different. Not worth the work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski are the only Republicans who have voiced opposition to voting to confirm a Supreme Court nominee before the elections. (RELATED: Susan Collins Does Not Support Confirming Ginsburg Replacement Before Election Day)

“In order for the American people to have faith in their elected officials, we must act fairly and consistently–no matter which political party is in power,” Collins wrote in a September statement. “President Trump has the constitutional authority to make a nomination to fill the Supreme court vacancy, and I would have no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s beginning the process for reviewing his nominee’s credentials.” (RELATED: Senate Democrats Refuse To Say If They Want To Add More Seats To The Supreme Court)

“Given the proximity of the presidential election, however, I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election,” Collins continued. “In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the president or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the president who is elected on November 3rd.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Barrett’s confirmation Oct. 22.

