It’s now been a full year since President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have spoken to each other.

The two leaders’ last extended conversation took place during a meeting at the White House last Oct. 16, when Pelosi and top Democrats walked out from a meeting between leaders of both parties and Trump at the White House about his decision to pull troops out of northern Syria, reports The Hill.

After the meeting, Pelosi told reporters that “we have to pray for his health,” and their relationship has not gotten better.

Since then, Pelosi led the House through its vote to approve articles of impeachment against Trump in January, and she has been negotiating bipartisan legislation through people like Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“I don’t speak to the president. I speak to his representative,” Pelosi said on CNN this week. “Quite frankly, my experience with the president has been that it hasn’t been on the level. You know, he’ll say something and then it doesn’t really happen. So in the interest of time, we’ll work with who he sends over,” she said on MSNBC last month.

Trump and Pelosi have not been in the same room since early February when they attended the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 6, a day after the Senate acquitted him on the House impeachment charges. Two days earlier, on Feb. 4, Trump appeared to snub Pelosi’s attempt to shake his hand at the State of the Union address, and she tore up her copy of his speech after he spoke.

They still often criticize each other, with Trump nicknaming her “crazy Nancy.”

Trump said last month that he’s “taking the high road” by not speaking directly with Pelosi or Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“I know Pelosi, I know Schumer very well. They don’t want to make a deal because they think it’s good for politics if they don’t make a deal,” Trump said about the stalled coronavirus relief talks.

