Police officials in Portland, Oregon, ordered a crowd to disperse and stop “stoking the flames” as a fire burned in the street near the federal courthouse.

Protesters in Portland set a wooden pallet on fire in the street near the U.S. federal courthouse late Friday night. Around midnight, police officials ordered people to clear the streets and stop building the fire.

Protesters also burned an American flag and sprayed graffiti calling for the killing of more cops.

KOIN6 reporter Jennifer Dowling reported the crowd started at about 20 people and grew as the flames increased in intensity.

Police eventually moved in and closed off the intersection where the fire burned in the street.

