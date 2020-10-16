https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/rapper-brags-music-video-about-fraudulent-unemployment-benefits-gets-arrested-feds?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A rapper who bragged in a music video about obtaining fraudulent unemployment benefits has been arrested by federal agents on those charges, the Department of Justice revealed on Friday.

Fontrell Antonio Baines, who raps under the name Nuke Bizzle, “boasted in a YouTube music video about getting rich from committing unemployment benefits fraud,” the DOJ said in a press release. He was arrested on Friday “pursuant to a criminal complaint alleging a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.”

Baines and several co-conspirators reportedly utilized fake addresses to obtain pre-loaded benefit cards, with which they were able to access over $700,000 in cash.

In one music video, Baines reportedly bragged about “go[ing] to the bank with a stack of” unemployment cards. He is facing a maximum of 22 years in prison related to the charges.

