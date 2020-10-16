https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/report-hunter-bidens-former-business-partner-bevan-cooney-flipped-working-reporters-peter-schweizer-matthew-tyrmand/

Hunter Biden is all smiles in a previous photo with Chinese investors.

Earlier today Breitbart.com the latest report connected to the Hunter Biden emails.

Hunter Biden’s firm secured a meeting with Vice President Joe Biden for Chinese oligarchs.

The latest report was written by Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/10/16/exclusive-this-is-china-inc-emails-reveal-hunter-bidens-associates-helped-communist-aligned-chinese-elites-secure-white-house-meetings/

Apparently, more information is about to be released.

BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s former business partner Bevan Cooney has flipped. He was jailed over a bond scheme, and has connected with journalists @MatthewTyrmand and @PeterSchweizer . Turned over access to his Gmail account.

Schweizer admits in his report that the emails came from Hunter Biden’s former partner Bevan Cooney.

Via Breitbart.com:

In 2019, Cooney reached out to Schweizer after becoming familiar with the revelations in his 2018 book Secret Empires. Cooney explained that he believes he was the “fall guy” for the fraud scheme and that Archer and Hunter Biden had avoided responsibility.

Archer, who was also convicted in the case, saw a federal judge vacate his conviction. But an appellate court overturned the lower court judge’s ruling, reinstating Archer’s conviction in the case. Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, awaits sentencing.

Cooney, their associate who is currently serving a prison sentence on his conviction in the matter, later reestablished contact with Schweizer through investigative journalist Matthew Tyrmand. From prison, Cooney provided Schweizer with written authorization, his email account name, and password to his Gmail account to retrieve these emails. He authorized, in writing, the publication of these emails— notable because it is the first time a close associate has publicly confirmed Hunter’s trading on his father’s influence.

The emails offer a unique window into just how the Biden universe conducted business during the Obama-Biden Administration. These associates sought to trade on Hunter Biden’s relationship with, and access to, his father and the Obama-Biden White House in order to generate business.