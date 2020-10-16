https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/report-swing-voters-standing-trump-dont-blame-coronavirus-pandemic/

Democrats and the media were really hoping that voters would blame Trump for the Coronavirus pandemic and the hardships that came with it.

At various times in recent weeks, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have blamed Trump for the job losses under the lock downs.

Voters disagree.

In fact, the swing voters who flipped from Obama to Trump are standing by Trump.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Most ‘swing voters’ sticking with Trump, don’t blame him for COVID A six-month survey of battleground “swing voters,” those who chose Barack Obama in 2012, then President Trump in 2016, has found that most not only plan to stick with the Republican but expect him to be reelected by a wide margin. Overall, the survey said that 68% of swing voters polled in Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are voting for Trump. They believe that he has done a good job with the economy and is “working hard” to end the coronavirus crisis. The “Swing Voter Project” from Engagious, a partner in the “Back to Normal Barometer” often featured in Secrets, and the Schlesinger Group found that swing voters expect Trump to win reelection. And notably, while the media has put the blame for the expanding coronavirus on the president’s desk, swing voters are far more forgiving and give him credit for fighting it. “Criticism of President Trump’s pandemic response has become a centerpiece of the Biden campaign; however, most of our swing voters don’t blame the president for the negative impacts of the coronavirus.

It looks like Kamala Harris may be another one of the reasons this is happening:

Focus Group of Michigan swing voters: Harris is why I’ll vote for Trump. “Biden’s not going to make it 4 years, so Kamala Harris is going to be president & I have zero trust she can be president,” Shelley D. From @axios: “EVERYONE ELSE IN THE GROUP AGREED” https://t.co/A7s8uqlhZ5 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 9, 2020

Swing voters in Michigan focus group say Biden choosing Harris pushed them to Trump https://t.co/3J2umLk5Kp via @BIZPACReview — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) October 12, 2020

If these voters stick with Trump and he holds onto the Rust Belt, he will win a second term.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

