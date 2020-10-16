https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/16/rnc-accuses-twitter-of-illegal-campaign-contribution-to-biden/
RUSH: This from Fox News. The Republican National Committee today has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging that the censorship of the New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings and former Vice President Joe Biden’s alleged knowledge of those business dealings amounts to an illegal corporate in-kind political contribution to the Biden campaign.
The RNC claims that by limiting circulation of the New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s business dealings and Joe Biden’s alleged knowledge of those dealings, Twitter has violated federal campaign finance law. It’s about time hardball was played this way.
Who is Twitter? Who is Facebook to determine what’s legit news and what isn’t? They’ve been doing this for who knows how long. It’s not up to them. And what was it Mark Zuckerberg said? “We don’t want to be the arbiters of truth.” Well, it’s a little bit too late for that because that’s exactly what you’ve set yourself up as, arbiters of truth, particularly Twitter.