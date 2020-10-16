http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1BM9UHlifHM/

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Friday filed a complaint to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) claiming that Twitter’s censorship of a New York Post story amounted to an “illegal corporate in-kind contribution” to the Joe Biden presidential campaign.

Facebook and Twitter decided to censor a New York Post article saying that, contrary to Biden’s claims, Biden allegedly met with an executive at Burisma when he was vice president. Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, reportedly arranged the meeting while he was working as a lobbyist for the company.

Fox News obtained the FEC complaint in which the RNC wrote that “Twitter has violated FECA and the Commission’s Regulations by making corporate in-kind contributions to Biden for President.”

The RNC charged that Twitter “is a partisan actor, run by partisan Democrats” and is “using its corporate resources to provide active support for Joe Biden’s campaign in violation of federal law.” The GOP group demanded that the FEC conduct an investigation into Twitter’s “illegal in-kind contributions to the Biden campaign” and “impose the maximum penalty allowed under the law.”

The RNC’s complaint follows as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) urged the FEC Acting General Counsel Lisa Stevenson to investigate Twitter’s impression of the New York Post story. Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) moved to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Biden campaign claimed on Thursday that the New York Post story is “false” because Twitter censored it.

Jamal Brown, the national press secretary for the Biden campaign, said, “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.”

Dorsey admitted on Friday that blocking links to the New York Post story was “wrong.”

“Straight blocking of URLs was wrong, and we updated our policy and enforcement to fix. Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that,” he said.

