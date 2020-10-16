https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/10/16/rudy-giuliani-describes-the-bidens-as-a-crime-family-should-anyone-listen-to-him-n1064370

Rudy Giuliani is all over the news these days, detailing the emails and documents on that MacBook Pro laptop purported to have belonged to Hunter Biden. According to Giuliani, only about 5% of the hard drive’s relevant contents have been published yet. That 5% already paints Joe Biden as either the figurehead or director of a conspiracy to use his political positions to generate millions of dollars from dubious and even hostile foreign sources, with son Hunter as the prime conduit. The money goes to the Biden family.

It’s an explosive charge. The Democratic Party’s presidential nominee could be the head of a syndicate trading on U.S. power as a product. Such would also greatly endanger American national security and corrupt our government at the very highest level.

But why is Rudy Giuliani the one who’s talking about it? What’s he got to do with all this?

According to the New York Post, the computer repairman who noticed the “disturbing” files on the laptop imaged its hard drive and gave that image to Giuliani via his attorney.

This makes more sense than it may seem. Giuliani has been out of office for decades now and most people probably see him as a talking head and surrogate for Donald Trump. Some may remember his unsuccessful run for president in 2000.

But Rudy Giuliani is much more than that.

Take a look at his entry in the online Mob Museum.

In 1989, when Rudolph Giuliani stepped down after six years as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, he was perhaps the most famous law enforcement official in the United States. He left a legacy of successful prosecutions of leaders of New York’s “Commission” of organized crime families, the Mafia’s international heroin and cocaine ring in the “Pizza Connection” case, as well as high-profile political corruption and Wall Street criminal cases.

Read the whole thing. The short version is, Giuliani became #3 in the U.S. Justice Department under President Reagan, then was named the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and went to war against the mafia in 1983. He and his prosecutors systematically dismantled the mob over the course of the next six years. He took down mob bosses and henchmen, forced the corrupt Teamsters union to de-mobify and hold fair elections, and he also prosecuted corrupt politicians and inside traders on Wall Street. During the 1980s, Rudy Giuliani was arguably the best and most successful prosecutor in the world.

He unsuccessfully ran for New York mayor as a Republican in 1989, ran again in 1993, and won. Rudy’s time as mayor was the city’s rebirth. New York had descended into a deep violent crime problem over the course of decades of liberal Democrat rule and mob and union corruption. In the course of a few years, he fought crime and cleaned the city up. When he was termed limited out, Michael Bloomberg switched from Democrat to Republican and ran on a platform that amounted to saying he would do what Rudy did.

Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio has turned his back on Giuliani’s methods, and New York is suffering for it. Murder is getting out of control again.

Giuliani knows how to develop and follow evidence trails. He knows how to convincingly build a case to obtain convictions. So when he describes the Bidens as a crime family and he’s backing it up with documents from a laptop that Hunter Biden’s lawyer is yelling he should be given back, but which we’re supposed to believe has nothing to do with Hunter Biden, and the files are supposedly some kind of Russian fakery (but never are the Chinese blamed)…it’s not just political rhetoric.

Rudy Giuliani is crime’s worst enemy. He built his whole career on being that. He will have done his due diligence and studied all the evidence and links before ever going public.

And once he goes to war, Rudy Giuliani is relentless.

