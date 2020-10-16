https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hunter-biden-rudy-giuliani-ukraine/2020/10/16/id/992292

Rudy Giuliani revealed in a new interview that he has photos of Hunter Biden that “will shock the hell out of you.”

Speaking on “Fox and Friends” about a hard drive he acquired that purportedly belonged to the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, Giuliani said Friday that some of the content on it proves the younger Biden was a “national security risk.”

“This is Hunter Biden’s emails, texts, and really, the photographs will shock the hell out of you — and they make him a national security risk for the United States of America,” Giuliani said. “Because every photograph I have, China has, plus a lot more.

“They reveal federal crimes, they reveal disgusting sexual behavior, and then they reveal sexual behavior, and then they reveal numerous times where he has totally gone on crack, which means he spent most of the last five years on crack, and who would pay this man $2, much less $10 million, if he’s a crack addict?”

Giuliani has provided the material from the laptop’s hard drive, which he said was given to him by a Delaware computer repair shop owner, to the New York Post. That newspaper has published multiple reports this week about the revelations, including emails that suggest Hunter Biden made millions of dollars through China and Ukraine and that he tried to introduce his father, who at the time was in office, to high-ranking Ukrainians.

Also on Friday, Giuliani was asked about a Washington Post report that claimed the U.S. intelligence community warned President Donald Trump that Giuliani, his personal lawyer who was investigating claims of the Bidens having connections to Ukraine and China, was bring targeted by Russian intelligence.

Giuliani seemed to shrug off the report, saying, “Well first of all, they never warned me of that. I’m an American citizen. One would think that if I were dealing with some kind of agent of this and that, someone would have warned me. No one did,” he said.

“This is the first time I’m hearing that, and I have a pretty good idea of where it’s coming from. These are people who are trying to tear down Donald Trump and destroy his presidency from inside the intelligence community, of which there are many.”

