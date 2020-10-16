https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2020/10/15/rush-limbaugh-invites-trump-back-on-for-another-real-town-hall-away-from-the-resistance-media-theatrics/

The town hall on NBC with host Savannah Guthrie constantly interrupting President Trump after spending the first 20 minutes pushing Democrat talking points didn’t impress Greg Gutfeld and many others. After it was over, Rush Limbaugh invited Trump back on the air for another round of questioning:

President Trump, you’re welcome back anytime for the Largest Radio Town Hall. I will moderate! @realDonaldTrump — Rush H. Limbaugh (@RealRLimbaugh) October 16, 2020

If you heard the Limbaugh radio town hall with the president last week, it was far more substantive on all levels than the Resistance theater on display on NBC tonight.

@RealRLimbaugh did such a good job and he wasn’t totally easy on him…kept him on topic, and really got some good answers. — G8rMom7 (@G8rMom7) October 16, 2020

It was much more substantive than what we saw Thursday night on NBC.

It would be done fairly not like the sham on NBC — Pete Oliva (@PeteOliva2) October 16, 2020

I would listen to Rush Limbaugh all day compared to watching a rigged Debate. https://t.co/lKIwIIvefm — TRUMP2020 MF #322EV (@JashuaParez) October 16, 2020

Rush, arrange it for the Friday before election…

Please… — James Butler (@wbhickok) October 16, 2020

Let’s get this done!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

