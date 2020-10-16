https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/16/savannah-guthrie-did-her-job-for-the-democrats/
About The Author
Related Posts
The Debate Bar Couldn’t Be Lower for Biden (And I Still Think He Won’t Show)
September 29, 2020
Know-Nothing Kerry Said a Mideast Peace Deal Like Trump’s Would Never Happen
September 18, 2020
Why Bloomberg’s Dropping $100 Million in Florida
September 14, 2020
Rush 24/7 Morning Update: Not Fair?
October 2, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy