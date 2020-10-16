https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/16/scary-to-think-about-sean-ono-lennon-says-collusion-between-social-media-and-media-to-manipulate-our-reality-puts-stalins-machine-to-shame/

It’s been nothing short of fascinating to watch Sean Ono Lennon become increasingly critical of wokeness, leftism, and the media.

This is really something:

It is no longer exaggeration to say that the collusion between social media and media to manipulate our reality for the benefit of their political agendas has reached Stalinist proportions. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) October 16, 2020

I meant to type ‘stalinesque’ actually. That is I didn’t mean to say it was the same but that a comparison was undeniably valid. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) October 16, 2020

In fact Stalin’s propaganda machine was relatively weak by comparison. Imagine if he had had control of social media technology, how would things have turned out then? What would our understanding of that history be today? It’s scary to think about. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) October 16, 2020

We can only assume these musings have something to do with Twitter’s (and Facebook’s) recent censorship of the New York Post and others who shared the New York Post’s scoops on Hunter Biden.

Do you think social media platforms are threatening democracy, Sean? — Robert Lewis (@Robert_H_Lewis) October 16, 2020

I honestly think they are threatening more than that. Our humanity is at stake because they are selecting for behaviors over generations that are destabilizing to our ability to create a cohesive society. It’s artificial selection on hyperdrive, we are being irrevocably changed. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) October 16, 2020

They been doing that forever, news papers don;t print anything, they pick and choose whats best for them. Without the fairness doc they can turn tabloid with monopolies they can ban user content that competes with them. — ZIPPYDASTRANGE (@zippydastrange) October 16, 2020

Yes but this social media platform is completely new in the way it programs and incentivizes decentralization tribalism and anger. — Sean Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) October 16, 2020

Like we said: fascinating.

When you redpill John Lennon’s son … https://t.co/G5kSx7VRp9 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 16, 2020

Stranger things have happened. In any event, good on Ono Lennon for recognizing the larger implications of what Twitter and the media are doing.

Agree and it’s dangerous. — Pamela (@PamelaJean2016) October 16, 2020

Thank you for addressing this Sean. — AnnetteJ (@ajalsevac) October 16, 2020

