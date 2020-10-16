https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/16/scary-to-think-about-sean-ono-lennon-says-collusion-between-social-media-and-media-to-manipulate-our-reality-puts-stalins-machine-to-shame/

It’s been nothing short of fascinating to watch Sean Ono Lennon become increasingly critical of wokeness, leftism, and the media.

This is really something:

We can only assume these musings have something to do with Twitter’s (and Facebook’s) recent censorship of the New York Post and others who shared the New York Post’s scoops on Hunter Biden.

Like we said: fascinating.

Stranger things have happened. In any event, good on Ono Lennon for recognizing the larger implications of what Twitter and the media are doing.

