On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer stated that the emails obtained from Hunter Biden’s one-time business associate, Bevan Cooney, show “a veritable United Nations of corruption” and that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, “as vice president of the United States, was a center point. It was almost the planet around which these business activities moved.”

Schweizer said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:40] “[W]hat those emails show, the 26,000 show, we’re working our way through them, is a wide net of using the Biden name, using access to the White House, serving — Hunter serving as the pipeline to the administration as means to help their clients and gain clients. The names that come up in this are the Chinese, the Russians, the Ukrainians, the Kazakhs. It’s a veritable United Nations of corruption. And what it demonstrates is that Joe Biden, as vice president of the United States, was a center point. It was almost the planet around which these business activities moved.”

