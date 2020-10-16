https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/graham-feinstein-liberals-judiciary/2020/10/16/id/992322

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said liberals’ calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to step down because she hugged and complimented him at the end of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett mark a “dangerous moment in American politics.”

“Joe Biden is going to live in fear of these people,” the South Carolina Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “They have taken over the Democratic Party.”

When Barrett’s hearings concluded Thursday, Feinstein, D-Calif, commented that “this has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in. It leaves one with a lot of hopes, a lot of questions, and even some ideas perhaps of good bipartisan legislation we can put together.”

She then thanked Graham and walked over to give him a hug, sparking complaints from leaders of at least two liberal groups, reports The Washington Post.

“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, said in a statement. “If she won’t, her colleagues need to intervene.”

“I hope you understand what happened yesterday,” said Graham. “To hug Lindsey Graham, people on the left call for your dismissal after you have served your state and your nation for decades. Can you imagine what they would do to anybody that voted for Barrett? Can you imagine what they would do to a President Biden if he didn’t adopt their agenda?”

Feinstein, he added, is “liberal to the core,” but with the left being in charge of the party, Democrats will take several actions, including stacking the court under Biden.

“They will do away with the Electoral College to deal out South Carolina,” said Graham. “They are on a search and destroy mission when it comes to everything Trump. They will transform this country. And if you are a Democrat and get in their way, just imagine what you would do to you if you stood up to their agenda, much less hug me.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

