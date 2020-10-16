https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/sign-petition-enough-enough-tell-president-trump-gop-stop-big-tech-censorship-now/

Big tech is putting their knee on the neck of free speech and democracy.

Big Tech companies are preventing Trump supporters from openly communicating and promoting their candidate before and after the election.



This is not only unethical it is likely unlawful.

After the 2016 election the Democrats, who had run the US into the ground during the previous eight years of the Obama Administration, put together a plan to destroy the new media (i.e. entities like The Gateway Pundit) which helped share President Trump’s message before the election. Their plan, endorsed and disseminated by Soros-funded Media Matters, was to crush and destroy every successful new media outlet which shared information complimentary to the truth and in support of President Trump.

Thousands of patriots have been censored on Big Tech platforms. And it’s getting worse:

Facebook announced it will censor President Trump if he claims victory too soon after the election.

Twitter censored a bombshell report on the Biden family’s corruption.

Google announced that it will manipulate search parameters to prevent users from finding answers to their election questions after the election.

Tell President Trump and the GOP to STOP Big Tech censorship now!

Sign the petition:

