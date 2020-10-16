https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/south-african-town-braces-racial-violence-farm-killing/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) A South African town was bracing for racial violence today as black protesters armed with golf clubs and cricket bats faced off with white farmers in pick-up trucks outside a court where two black men are accused of killing a farmer.

The killing of Brendin Horner has led to riots in the town of Senekal where white protesters stormed the courthouse, fired shots and set fire to a police car last week.

Today, hundreds of black protesters linked to the Economic Freedom Fighters movement – which supports redistributing land from white people – gathered outside the courthouse with some hurling rocks despite efforts to keep calm.

