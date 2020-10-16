http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-gRUc_KS4ME/

CNN’s Jake Tapper said Friday on his show “The Lead” that President Donald Trump was continuing “to spread and endorse these deranged conspiracy theories” by not condemning QAnon.

Tapper said, “The president, continued to spread and endorse these deranged conspiracy theories. Last night he said he did not know whether what QAnon says is true. The idea is country is secretly run by a satanic cult of pedophilic cannibals. Take a listen. ”

In a clip from Thursday’s ABC town hall, Trump said, “Let me just tell you what I do hear about it is they are very strongly against pedophilia, and I do agree with that.”

Anchor Savannah Guthrie said, “But there, not a satanic pedophilic run cult being run by —”

Trump said, “I have no idea. I don’t know that.”

Guthrie said, “You don’t know that?”

Trump said, “No, I don’t, and neither do you know that.”

Tapper said, “‘I don’t know that, and neither do you know that.’ He is talking about whether or not the nation is secretly run by a cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles. I don’t know that, and neither do you’? I mean, what the actual F, Phillip?”

Washington Post‘s Philip Bump said, “That is the most direct question I’ve ever been asked in a television interview.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

