Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are two of the most powerful men in the world. They aren’t politicians. They are very wealthy, but their power is not derived by their wealth. They are two of the top Barons of Silicon Valley and they wield their power like demigods to sway the upcoming election in favor of Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Senator Ted Cruz is among a handful of Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill who are trying to rein in these powers. They look at what Twitter and Facebook have done in the past and see clear bias. But it was in their collective quashing of multiple NY Post articles that truly demonstrated election interference to the highest possible degree.

On with Fox News host Harris Faulkner, Cruz said, “The New York Post has the fourth largest circulation of any newspaper in America, and right now, Jack Dorsey is just behaving as Joe Biden’s press secretary. It is censorship. It is wrong.”

The articles in question were all well-sourced and heavily researched depictions of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, as a corrupt and possibly law-breaking attachment to the Biden campaign. According to the stories, Hunter Biden used his father, who was Vice President at the time, to collect favorable treatment from Ukrainian energy company Burisma, Ukraine itself, and the Chinese Communist Party. There are even instances of direct benefit garnered by Joe Biden through his dealings with the same entities.

These stories were instantly deemed anathema by Big Tech. Ironically, that censorship became the story as far as complicit mainstream media was concerned. Democrats even used the censorship as justification for saying the stories were “debunked.” But everything we’ve seen in the stories combined with the known histories of Joe and Hunter Biden seem to point to one likely conclusion. They’re true. Every bit of them.

“We’re 19 days out from an election, and so the reason I focused on Jack Dorsey and Twitter is because Twitter is blocking the China story,” Cruz said. “Facebook right now is not blocking the China story. So Dorsey has doubled down. I think Big Tech, frankly, is just drunk on their power.”

Forget Russia. We can even forget China. They’re attempts to interfere in the upcoming election are minuscule compared to the draconian wielding of political power by Twitter and Facebook that needs the most attention.

