A terrorist was shot dead by police on Friday after he beheaded a man in the north-western Paris suburb of Éragny, Val-d’Oise.

Police shot and killed the terrorist after he refused to drop his weapons.

According to French media, the terrorist was armed with a knife, gun and was wearing an explosive vest.

A witness reportedly heard the terrorist shout, “Allahu Akbar!”

AFP reported:

A beheaded man in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, in the Paris region, a suspect shot and wounded by the police (source close to the investigation)

A man was beheaded at the end of the afternoon in Conflans-Saint-Honorine (Yvelines) and his alleged attacker, seriously injured by police gunshot in the neighboring town of Eragny (Val-d’Oise). The facts took place around 5 p.m., near a school.

The investigation was opened for “assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise” and “criminal terrorist association”.

The anti-terrorist sub-directorate (Sdat) of the police and the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) were seized.

#BREAKING Man decapitated in assault near Paris, anti-terror probe under way: prosecutors pic.twitter.com/oh4z56GHxE — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 16, 2020

DEVELOPING…

