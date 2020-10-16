https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/16/texans-can-dethrone-abortion-rights-queen-wendy-davis/

Since the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy, the national debate over abortion has returned to the forefront. For pro-life Americans, there is no more important U.S. House race in the country than Texas’ 21st Congressional District.

The choice for Hill Country Texans from Austin to Kerrville could not be more stark than that between trusted pro-life Republican Chip Roy and the radically anti-life leftist Wendy Davis. Congressman Roy has been endorsed by pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, while every extreme pro-abortion group in the nation has endorsed Davis.

Conservatives across America might remember Davis from her 15 minutes of fame in 2013 when she mounted an unsuccessful filibuster against the passage of a Texas law against late-term abortions. The commonsense law she vehemently opposed created protections for children at 20 weeks, the age at which they can feel pain in the womb.

She was even dubbed the “Abortion Rights Queen” by Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in America which aborted more than 340,000 babies in 2019 alone.

The overwhelming majority of Texans rejected her extreme anti-life views then, supporting the new law by over 60 percent, according to contemporaneous polls. When she ran for governor a year later, after publicly mocking Greg Abbott’s use of a wheelchair, she lost by more than 20 percent and nearly a million votes statewide. Even those who knew her best rejected her leadership. She lost Tarrant County, where she served as state senator and a city council member.

Yet she didn’t stop her pro-abortion activism after her epic loss. She took even more extreme stances. She became something of a celebrity in the abortion industry, helping raise millions of dollars for Planned Parenthood in speeches around the nation, even flirting with taking over as its new president. She ultimately made a choice to continue her decades-long pursuit of political power in order to advance her radical agenda on behalf of Planned Parenthood, an entity which has endorsed and is funding Davis’ campaign and opposes any restrictions on late-term abortion.

In recent years, Davis’ Planned Parenthood has pushed for a New York state law to allow abortion up to the moment of birth, a radical position opposed by 80 percent of Americans. Her Planned Parenthood also supported a Virginia law that removes 24-hour waiting periods and safety standards for abortions.

Davis has even called for the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which prevents the use of taxpayer dollars for abortions and is supported by most Americans. According to a Marist poll earlier this year, 60 percent of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortions, including 59 percent of women and 56 percent of minorities.

Now Davis is hoping to resurrect her political career one last time, and this time around she is rarely talking about her extreme abortion views. Her campaign website doesn’t even mention abortion on her issue pages at all. Her campaign ads now rewrite the history of her filibuster, claiming it was about defending “women’s health centers,” a curious euphemism for the place where hundreds of thousands of baby girls’ lives are terminated every year.

While she is running away from the issue, the billion-dollar abortion lobby has gone all-in on her candidacy. She is endorsed by every major pro-abortion group in the country, and money is pouring into the Lone Star State from leftists around the country.

Thankfully, Texans have a better choice. Chip Roy, a cancer survivor and father of two, has spent his career protecting the lives of Americans who can’t fight for themselves. Whether as a U.S. attorney putting gang members behind bars, an assistant attorney general of Texas defending the state’s laws against drug cartels while also helping to establish the Human Trafficking Task Force, or as a U.S. congressman fighting for coronavirus treatment and relief funds, Roy has a track record of fighting for human life and safe communities.

Roy has earned an A-rating on the Susan B. Anthony pro-life scorecard, including his support for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. This bill would have helped save lives by providing medical treatment to any child that survives an abortion. Yet it was blocked by the very same Democrats who Davis hopes to join in Congress.

For those who value life and caring for the most vulnerable, the choice could not be more clear. Support Chip Roy this Nov. 3.

