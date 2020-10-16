https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/10/16/the-biden-town-hall-was-a-total-sham-questioners-included-a-former-obama-admin-speechwriter-n1063859

If you watched both the Biden town hall on ABC and the Trump town hall on NBC, you likely noticed they couldn’t have been more different. Trump was repeatedly interrupted by moderator Savannah Guthrie, who attempted to fact-check him while he was answering questions, while Joe Biden was given free rein to speak by George Stephanopoulos. Guthrie, before even having any of the voters at the event ask a question, wasted time with questions about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, QAnon, and repeated the many-times-debunked accusation that Trump hasn’t denounced white supremacy. It was a full twenty minutes before she even allowed the first voter to ask a question.

But the pro-Biden/anti-Trump bias of the town hall events manifested itself in other ways, too.

According to a report from Fox News, “Two of the questioners at the ABC town hall featuring Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday had ties to high-profile Democrats, including one questioner who previously worked as a speechwriter in the Obama administration.”

“Amy Coney Barrett’s being pushed through at the last minute, even though millions have already voted. So what do you think about ideas from people like Pete Buttigieg and others to put in place safeguards that will help ensure more long-term balance and stability?” Nathan Osburn asked Biden. “And what do you say to LGBTQ Americans and others who are very worried right now about erosions of their rights and our democracy as a whole?”

According to Osburn’s LinkedIn profile, he was the “Director of Speechwriting, Office of Public Affairs” for the Obama administration’s Department of Commerce, as well as a senior speechwriter for the U.S. Small Business Administration. He is currently on leave from his job as an internal communications manager for Google.

Another voter who got to ask Joe Biden a question was Mieke Haeck, who is married to a high-profile Democrat in Pennsylvania, Ezra Nanes. “The Trump administration has attacked the rights of transgender people, banning them from military service, weakening nondiscrimination protections and even removing the word ‘transgender’ from some government websites,” Haeck began. “How will you as president reverse this dangerous and discriminatory agenda and ensure that the lives and rights of LGBTQ people are protected under U.S. law?” Haeck and Nanes have a 10-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son who identifies as a transgender female.

Earlier this month, two attendees of NBC’s town hall with Biden were presented as undecided voters, despite having told the network they were Biden supporters.

But, the mainstream media is less interested in these incidents and have instead focused on the woman who was seen nodding behind Trump throughout his town hall, even though she never asked a question.

“Woman nodding” lol she never even asked a question. She wasn’t referred to at all in any way during the time of the event but because she nodded, CNN is SO MAD. It’s such trash. pic.twitter.com/OOuujBPICr — Eddie Bad-Halloween-Name Scarry (@eScarry) October 16, 2020

The anti-Trump bias of both town halls is further demonstrated by the fact that Trump was fact-checked 45 times during his town hall, while Biden was only fact-checked ten times, according to an analysis by USA Today. Guthrie also asked 43 questions of Trump, while voters only got to ask ten.

