https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/16/the-expert-tom-nichols-outraged-over-black-woman-who-dared-nod-during-trumps-nbc-town-hall-calls-on-journos-to-doxx-her-and-they-did/

Tom Nichols wanted journalists to FIND the black woman who nodded and gave Trump a thumb’s up during the debate. Sorry, Town Hall.

Apparently, he felt like since she supported Trump she shouldn’t have been allowed at the Town Hall?

He really is just a miserable sack of awful:

Journalists, if you don’t find out who that woman is nodding behind Trump at an “undecided” voter town hall, then I don’t know what you’re getting paid for — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

Who knew a journalist’s job was to punish a woman of color for agreeing with Trump?

trying to dox some lady at a town hall… pic.twitter.com/C3wFcPF6rq — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 16, 2020

THAT’LL teach her, right Tom?

Seek help… and a dietitian. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 16, 2020

Trump has broken everyone’s brain. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) October 16, 2020

I thought you were joking, but you’re really this insane. Explain the importance or necessity of the identity of a woman who agrees with Trump on issues. This is harassment of an individual who simply disagrees with you. Journalists have proven to be no better than this though. — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) October 16, 2020

Stated at the beginning of the town hall; all voters here, Trump, Biden, and undecided. Try harder. — The Honorable Cincy (@cincitygirl) October 16, 2020

And she didn’t ask a question but you know, she shouldn’t be allowed to have her own opinion or something.

“Dox that woman because she nodded at things she agreed with” is quite the take, even for you. pic.twitter.com/YDvgigqK9C — Mostly Peaceful Warlord (@SavannahDoc412) October 16, 2020

Is it though?

She wasn’t given a chance to ask a question so what’s your obsession with her? You and the rest of the weirdos trying to have her doxxed need to get a life. Goodness gracious — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) October 16, 2020

A Trump supporter at a Trump town hall??? pic.twitter.com/3JzS1Moa2u — Laura #BumpstockBarbie (@LauraWhitt32) October 16, 2020

Doxxing ppl is dangerous you evil choad pic.twitter.com/FUMrTzmIos — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) October 16, 2020

Triggered by a nodding black woman? Yikes. — Dr. Protest Beard (@llcthecableguy) October 16, 2020

On that note, Tom seems pretty pleased with himself for telling the media to investigate a black woman who agreed with Donald Trump.

Because you know, they did it.

It’s not “doxxing” to ask: “Who is the supposed undecided voter who signed up for a televised national event and then gave a thumbs up to the camera after nodding at Trump all night.” Because it turns out, @NBCUniversal should have asked it before I did.https://t.co/4EKFYlqpo4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

He thinks this is a win.

Nodding Lady, undecided voter who should not have been asked who she is https://t.co/o1hVBzOU8e — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

She never asked a question.

They said Trump supporters, Biden supporters, and undecided voters were there.

Me: I would like to know if Nodding Lady was a plant and since she signed up to be at a public televised event, a journo should find her and ask her MAGA Twitter: LOUD NOISES Me: Turns out she ran for Congress and was endorsed by the local Proud Boys MAGA Twitter: pic.twitter.com/uv85jIzacz — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 16, 2020

TOM FEELS SUPER VINDICATED!

He caught that evil black woman who supported Trump and EVIL WHITE SUPREMACISTS SUPPORTED HER.

Granted, she didn’t ask Trump a question but you know … HE FOUND HER OUT.

They don’t call him ‘The Expert’ for nothin’.

*all the eye rolls*

Journalist’s jobs according to Tom Nichols pic.twitter.com/D9MxAYztzF — publius (@smubpublius) October 16, 2020

This freakin’ guy.

***

Related:

RUSSIA!? Hello?! Drew Holden’s receipt-filled thread NUKES blue-checks suddenly worried about ‘disinformation’ after Hunter Biden story drops

THIS –> Hale Razor compares media coverage of WH getting COVID vs media coverage of Team Kamala getting COVID and it’s PERFECT

‘Why legal analysis has become little more than sensational insults’: Jonathan Turley takes CNN’s Asha Rangappa APART in brutal mini-thread

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

