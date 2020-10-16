http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Dh9ChGd2OZw/the-facts-about-voter-fraud.php

Are you worried about the extent to which voter fraud could affect the 2020 election? Do you puzzle over how tens of millions of mail-in ballots can be processed in a manner that ensures that each voter only votes once? Are you concerned that if states mail out millions of mail-in ballot applications to people who are dead, moved to a different state, fictitious, or ineligible to vote, quite a few will be filled out by someone else and sent back in? Are you unable to understand how ballot harvesting can fail to lead to voter fraud? Are you concerned that your vote may be canceled out by one that is cast illegally?

If so, you are not alone. On Thursday of next week, an all-star panel of election integrity experts will assemble to discuss the threat of voter fraud–how extensive it is, and what can be done about it. They include:

* Eric Eggers, author of Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election, published in 2018.

* Andy Cilek, President of the Minnesota Voters’ Alliance, the organization that has exposed and fought against election insecurity in Minnesota for the last decade.

* Matthew Tyrmand, Director of Project Veritas, who oversaw PV’s undercover investigation of voter fraud in Minneapolis.

* Mary Kiffmeyer, former Secretary of State of Minnesota and current state Senator.

I will moderate the discussion, and we will take questions from the audience. The event will be focused in part on Minnesota, but both Eric Eggers and Matthew Tyrmand bring a national perspective. I hope that this will be the most comprehensive and well-informed discussion of election integrity that you can see anywhere in 2020.

If you can attend in person, doors will open at 5:00 and the program will take place from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22. It will be at International Market Square, west of downtown Minneapolis. Extensive security will be provided, and full COVID precautions will be taken. You can register for the event, which costs just $15, here.

The event will also be livestreamed on Zoom, so you can watch it no matter where you live. This is the link. Just go there shortly before 6 p.m. Central time on Thursday. And the video will be archived thereafter, so you can watch it at your convenience.

The election integrity event is sponsored by Center of the American Experiment.

