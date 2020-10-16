http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/-1PGaWIWU90/the-geek-in-pictures.php

I’ve got a large backlog of interesting charts, graphs, and tables that I haven’t had a chance to offer up with analysis or commentary, so today I’m going to do a Friday Afternoon Chart Dump just for everyone’s edification. Most of these I’ll post without comment, because you can figure them out for yourselves. Or think of this perhaps as “The Geek in Pictures.” I’ll show myself out.

Murders in New York City: 2019-2020

But the narrative! Europe is managing COVID so much better than Trump!

Two more from the great Zach Goldberg:

U.S. Supreme Court

Looks like a buying opportunity to me.

