So when someone says they’re voting for Joe Biden because ‘he’s just a decent guy’ does that mean they’re admitting they have no idea what Biden has accomplished in the last 47 years that he spent in government? Asking for a friend.

At some basic level, it’s pretty simple: Biden is just a decent guy. It’s not much, but it’s also a lot. I want my president to be a decent person. Full stop. — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) October 16, 2020

Biden is just a decent guy. Alrighty then. Tara Reade would like a word …

This didn’t go over like Shadi Hamid thought it would:

I think I know where Hunter Biden’s cocaine went. https://t.co/ZFsLQjOHPp — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 16, 2020

Hey, we didn’t write it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t write it.

a decent guy. who called young black men a threat. Literally said he didn’t care how they ended up in whatever circumstances, they posed a threat and needed to be removed from society — Rani ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨💥🔥 (@MilitaryRosary) October 16, 2020

Bribes and pay to play. Your idea of “decent” is pretty warped — Jodi (@APLMom) October 16, 2020

It would be nice if everyone was decent. Bidens plan is to take money from people. That’s not decent. His plan is to get involved in wars. where soldiers and civilians die. that’s not decent. His plan was to allow the iranians to have nuclear weapons and ISIS to win.Not decent — (((NameThisProfile-CivilDiscourse)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) October 16, 2020

Imagine thinking a guy who wants to raise taxes and make abortion the law of the land no matter what is ‘decent.’

The hair-sniffing pervert is a “decent guy”? That says everything about you. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) October 16, 2020

Do you make your kids give you half their salary like Pop does? — Velvet, Queen Mansplainer (@TMIWITW) October 16, 2020

Oof.

The thing is…he isn’t. Biden’s quite a big jerk and has been known so since the 80s. He’s a Reid-level a-hole. But Trump has just set the bar so low that Biden comes out less bad by comparison. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 16, 2020

Remember that time he flipped out on the guy at an auto manufacturer plant and basically challenged a farmer to a fight? Yeah, he’s not decent.

Decent guys don’t throw innocent people under the bus like he did by saying the other driver in his wife’s car accident was drunk. — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) October 16, 2020

Telling me I ain’t Black if I don’t vote for him isn’t decent. You be stupid if you want to though. — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts Come on, Man! (@MRSpinkston85) October 16, 2020

Lies, cheats, gripes minors. Yeah. Real decent. — Angry Ostrich (@AngryBeaky) October 16, 2020

1. Biden gets political office.

2. Biden uses influence to get a $10 mil illegal job for son.

3. Biden forces son to fork over half his salary.

4. ???

5. “Biden is just a decent guy.” I Biden were any decenter, he’d be delivering the Kiss of Death on a dance floor. — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) October 16, 2020

Democrats: Believe women!

Tara Reide: 👋🏻

Democrats: Not that one. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) October 16, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

