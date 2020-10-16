https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/16/think-i-know-where-hunters-cocaine-went-the-atlantic-writer-claiming-hes-voting-for-joe-biden-because-hes-just-a-decent-guy-backfires/

So when someone says they’re voting for Joe Biden because ‘he’s just a decent guy’ does that mean they’re admitting they have no idea what Biden has accomplished in the last 47 years that he spent in government? Asking for a friend.

Biden is just a decent guy. Alrighty then. Tara Reade would like a word …

This didn’t go over like Shadi Hamid thought it would:

Hey, we didn’t write it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t write it.

Imagine thinking a guy who wants to raise taxes and make abortion the law of the land no matter what is ‘decent.’

Oof.

Remember that time he flipped out on the guy at an auto manufacturer plant and basically challenged a farmer to a fight? Yeah, he’s not decent.

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

More of THIS! Announcer for softball game says ‘we won’t be playing the National Anthem’ and what happens next is EPIC (watch)

Annnd WE’RE officially dead: James Woods tweets meme of Savannah Guthrie (and him!) so HILARIOUS he ‘can’t even’

OMG she won’t shut UP! Mollie Hemingway live-tweeting NBC Trump Town Hall makes Savannah Guthrie look even MORE laughable

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...