https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/thousands-supporters-line-president-trumps-ocala-florida-rally-video/

President Trump is working hard as we enter the home stretch of the 2020 election season.

President Trump on Friday is stumping in Ft. Myers, Florida then he’s heading over to Ocala at the Ocala International Airport for a MAGA rally at 4 PM EDT.

Trump is wrapping up his Friday campaigning in Macon, Georgia.

Already seeing supporters line up ahead of President Trump’s visit to Ocala, Florida today. After his town hall event in Miami last night, he stumps today in Ft. Myers, FL (1:30pm) Ocala, FL (4pm), then wraps up in Macon, GA (7pm). pic.twitter.com/J8OfwHeVXQ — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) October 16, 2020

TRENDING: President Trump Goes Savage Mode on Savannah Guthrie For Asking Him to Denounce White Supremacy… Again (VIDEO)

The President has been campaigning and holding rallies all week as he works hard to earn votes.

Meanwhile Biden’s campaign is embroiled in scandal after Rudy Giuliani dropped a devastating October surprise on Biden by releasing smoking gun Hunter Biden emails.

One supporter camped out and spent all night in her tent in front of Ocala International Airport!

Jeanna Gullett spend all night in her tent in front of Ocala International Airport. Gullett was selling Trump memorabilia and other trinkets ahead of the President’s appearance. I’m here for the most part to support my president.” pic.twitter.com/ww7s0NiU4P — Carlos Medina (@OcalaCarlos) October 16, 2020

A giant Trump 2020 flag was carried up and down the long line outside of Friday’s Ocala rally.

Giant Trump 2020 flag carried up and down the long line outside today’s Ocala rally pic.twitter.com/I4mcO0XF2z — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 16, 2020

RSBN is live streaming from Ocala, Florida:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

