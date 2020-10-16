https://trishintel.com/cvs-and-walgreens-to-deliver-covid-19-vaccine-to-seniors/

Department of Health and Human Services, announced a new plan on Friday, under which trained staff from the two national pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, would deliver the vaccines to nursing homes and administer the shots.

“Protecting the vulnerable has been the No. 1 priority of the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19, and that commitment will continue through distributing a safe and effective vaccine earliest to those who need it most,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

CVS and Walgreens will be reimbursed for administering the shots at standard Medicare rates, officials said.

The death rate from Covid-19 for residents at nursing homes is at about 83,600 or 40% of total deaths in US.

“American seniors will be first in line when a safe and effective Coronavirus vaccine is approved,” said President Trump in a speech on Friday. “JUST ANNOUNCED: We have finalized a partnership with CVS and Walgreens to deliver the Coronavirus vaccine, when approved, directly to nursing homes—at no cost to seniors!”