During his Friday rally in Macon, Georgia, President Donald Trump warned that Joe Biden would use an election victory to stack to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) and “shred” the Second Amendment.

Trump talked about Biden’s ABC News town hall, saying, “Last night, Biden refused to rule out court packing.” He then suggested Biden could increase the number of SCOTUS justices to “16, 17, 18 people,” all of whom will be “radical left judges who will shred your Second Amendment, disarm law-abiding citizens, and protect terrorists and violent criminals.”

He spoke about the radical left in general, saying, “They have nothing but disdain for you and your values.”

Trump said, “They complain about guns … They want to end your Second Amendment, but they want protection for themselves,” adding, “They demonize our great police and law enforcement while hiring private security for themselves. They attack the Second Amendment every single day while employing armed guards.”

He stressed, “Let me tell you, I am the only thing standing between you and your Second Amendment. It’s under siege.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

