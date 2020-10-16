https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/521515-trump-jokes-hell-find-a-way-to-fire-gov-desantis-if-he-loses-florida

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden’s dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE joked that he will “fire” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump, Biden hit campaign trail in Florida Florida governor doesn’t wear mask to Trump rally Judge won’t let Florida extend voter registration deadline MORE (R) if he loses the critical swing state in the upcoming election against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden’s dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE.

Trump said that the Republican Florida governor has been his “friend” and lauded his speech at a Friday campaign rally in Ocala, Fla.

“He’s done a great job and he’s been my friend. Hey, Ron, are we going to win this state, please? You know if we don’t win it, I’m blaming the governor. I’ll fire him somehow. I’m going to fire him. I will find a way, anyway,” Trump said.

Trump also recounted endorsing the Florida governor when he served as a representative from Florida’s 6th District.

“He came to me and said ‘Sir, I’d like to run for governor.’ I said, ‘Well, I could, you know, understand that, but you’ve got a long way to go.’ He said, ‘No, I’d like your endorsement, if we have your endorsement.’ I said, ‘Look Ron, let’s think about it.’ Anyway, you know he’s a great guy, Harvard, Yale, smart. I said, ‘Alright, Ron, I’m going to endorse you, who the hell knows what’s going to happen,’ ” Trump told supporters at the Florida rally, also complimenting DeSantis’s wife, Casey DeSantis.

DeSantis attended Yale University and Harvard Law School.

The Florida governor was seen on Monday high-fiving people in a crowd at Trump’s rally in Sanford, Fla., while not wearing a mask or face covering, just days after the president was released from the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

A RealClear Politics polling average shows Biden narrowly leading Trump in Florida by 1.4 percentage points.

