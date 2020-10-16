https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/521358-trump-rebukes-collins-amid-difficult-reelection-fight

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden’s dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE on Friday targeted Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsRomney says he’ll vote to put Barrett on Supreme Court McConnell: GOP has the votes to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court this month GOP barrels toward vote on Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination MORE (R-Maine) amid her difficult reelection bid, complaining that she opposes his priorities and saying she isn’t “worth the work.”

Trump’s tweet came Friday morning, after the conclusion of four days of confirmation hearings for his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettSix takeaways from Trump and Biden’s dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall Trump fields questions on coronavirus, conspiracy theories in combative town hall MORE. Collins has said she will oppose Barrett’s nomination because of the proximity of the nomination process to the presidential election.

“There is a nasty rumor out there that @SenatorCollins of Maine will not be supporting our great United States Supreme Court Nominee,” Trump tweeted. “Well, she didn’t support Healthcare or my opening up 5000 square miles of Ocean to Maine, so why should this be any different. Not worth the work!”

Collins, who is seeking reelection to a fifth term in the Senate, is facing her most difficult election battle yet against challenger Sara Gideon, Maine’s Democratic House speaker. A Real Clear Politics average of polling shows Gideon with a roughly 4-percentage-point edge over Collins less than three weeks before Election Day.

Trump’s tweet criticizing Collins could make her reelection effort all the more difficult. She is among a handful of vulnerable GOP senators in tough reelection battles, and her loss would make it more challenging for Republicans to maintain control of the Senate.

Collins is one of the more independent-minded Republicans in the Senate. She has voted in favor of Trump’s priorities — including voting to confirm his second Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughProgressive group: Feinstein must step down as top Democrat on Judiciary panel Judge Barrett’s hearing: Democratic senators left holding an empty sack Key moments from Barrett’s marathon question-and-answer session MORE amid controversy in 2018 — but she has also broken with the president at times.

Trump on Friday appeared to be zeroing in on Collins’ decision in 2017 to oppose the GOP Senate bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which ensured the legislation did not have the votes to pass the chamber.

Collins also signaled disagreement with Trump’s decision earlier this year to rollback protections at a marine conservation area off of New England, opening up 5,000 square miles of water to commercial fishing amid opposition from environmentalists.

Collins is the only Republican senator who has said she will oppose Barrett’s nomination. Republicans have faced accusations of hypocrisy from Democrats for moving on the nominee so close to the 2020 election, despite refusing to consider then-President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandFeinstein’s hug of Lindsey Graham sparks outrage on the left Progressive group: Feinstein must step down as top Democrat on Judiciary panel Judiciary Committee sets vote on Barrett’s nomination for next week MORE in 2016.

Polls show that Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden’s dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE has a decisive double-digit lead over Trump in Maine, a state that voted for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump fields questions on coronavirus, conspiracy theories in combative town hall Poll: Graham leads Harrison by 6 points in SC Senate race Romney says he’ll vote to put Barrett on Supreme Court MORE in 2016.

