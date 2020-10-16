https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-says-enough-president-to-nbc-are-you-listening-i-condemn-white-supremacy-next-question/

BIDEN on ???: ‘You Know… The Rapidly Rising, uh, um, In With uh… I Don’t Know…

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching an incoherent rant about something “rapidly rising” before admitting “I don’t know.”

“You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh,” Biden told reporters.

Watch the bizarre moment above.

BIDEN on ???: ‘We’re Posed… It Can Be Done… To Light Up the Path, I’m Taking Too Much Time’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from his Delaware basement this week; bizarrely admitting he’s “taking too much time” to get to the point.

“I believe this with every fiber of my being… We’re posed, what I’ve proposed, it can be done, I think we’re in a position to really make it happen!” said Biden.

“Critical laws… On politics, look, yes, I’m taking too much time,” he added.

Watch Biden’s bizarre video above.

