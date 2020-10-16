https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/521436-trump-says-he-agrees-100-percent-with-lock-her-up-chants-about

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFeds investigating if alleged Hunter Biden emails connected to foreign intelligence operation: report Six takeaways from Trump and Biden’s dueling town halls Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in low-key town hall MORE on Friday voiced approval for supporters who shouted “lock her up” about 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump fields questions on coronavirus, conspiracy theories in combative town hall Poll: Graham leads Harrison by 6 points in SC Senate race Romney says he’ll vote to put Barrett on Supreme Court MORE.

The president delivered remarks intended to focus on protecting seniors during an event in Florida, but it quickly devolved into a political rally. Trump at one point meandered into attacking his 2016 rival, who is a recurring figure in his speeches even four years later.

The mention of Clinton’s name prompted calls of “lock her up” from the crowd.

“Yeah. I agree with you. I used to just be quiet on that. I agree with you 100 percent,” Trump said, endorsing calls to jail his political opponent.

Attendees at Trump Senior event shout “Lock her up!” at the mention of Hillary Clinton. President Trump: “I agree with you 100%.” pic.twitter.com/VVafOb1fEY — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2020

Trump decried the Russia investigation as “the greatest hoax and the greatest political crime in the history of our country.” He has previously claimed that Clinton, former President Obama and others committed treason or should be arrested for their involvement in the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

The president has fixated on Clinton even in the closing weeks of the 2020 campaign, attempting to excite his base by using many of the same rhetorical devices that helped carry him to the White House in 2016.

“Lock her up” chants remain a staple of the president’s rallies, and the phrase has been shouted about Clinton, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi: Mnuchin says Trump will lobby McConnell on big COVID-19 deal On The Money: McConnell shoots down .8 trillion coronavirus deal, breaking with Trump | Pelosi cites progress on testing provisions | Jobless claims spike to 898K United CEO: Business demand for air travel won’t return until 2024 MORE (D-Calif.) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinFeinstein’s hug of Lindsey Graham sparks outrage on the left Progressive group: Feinstein must step down as top Democrat on Judiciary panel Senate Judiciary to vote on subpoena for Twitter CEO next week MORE (D-Calif.).

Trump has more recently quickly resumed speaking when the chants broke out or stood idly by as they go on. But he clearly endorsed the chant on Friday, the latest sign he is growing frustrated that the Justice Department has not targeted members of the Obama administration over the origins of the Russia probe.

“To be honest, Bill Barr is going to go down as either the greatest attorney general in the history of the country or he’s going to go down as, you know, a very sad situation,” Trump said last week. “I’ll be honest with you. He’s got all the information he needs. They want to get more, more, more. They keep getting more. I said, ‘you don’t need any more.'”

