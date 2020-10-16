https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/turkeys-erdogan-declares-war-arabs/

(GATESTONE INSTITUTE) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is continuing to insult and threaten Arabs, specifically those living in the Gulf.

Many Arabs are concerned about Erdogan’s threats against their countries and his ongoing meddling in their internal affairs. Some Arabs are saying that the time has come to stand up to Erdogan and end his “malicious” schemes against Arab countries.

In the past few days, many Arabs took to social media and other platforms to condemn Erdogan’s latest offensive remarks and veiled threats against their countries.

They were responding to statements by Erdogan, who on October 1 told Turkish lawmakers, “Some countries in our region did not exist yesterday, and they may not exist in the future, but God willing, we will continue to raise our flag in this region forever.” He was apparently referring to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and other Gulf countries.

