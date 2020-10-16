https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-newyorkpost-censorship-biden/2020/10/16/id/992422

Twitter won’t unlock the account for the New York Post until the media outlet deletes all tweets mentioning its story about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, according to the Washington Examiner.

While Twitter said it won’t censor tweets in the future that contain the story anymore, it is still requiring the Post to delete the old tweets because they violated the company’s policies at the time.

The New York Post story that Twitter censored allegedly presents evidence that Hunter Biden connected Joe Biden with a man who worked as an adviser on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma. Hunter Biden also once worked on the board of Burisma.

The Biden campaign said the meeting never occurred.

The New York Post was locked out of its account on Twitter and users on the platform were unable to share tweets of the article.

As of Friday, Oct. 16, the last tweet from the New York Post was sent out on Wednesday.

