The UK government confirmed earlier today that couples living in Tier 2 areas of the country that live apart will not be permitted to have sex indoors in order to slow the spread of Covid-19:

Sex banned indoors for Tier 2 couples living apart, No 10 confirms https://t.co/4unztCwtWL — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) October 16, 2020

So, outdoors is legal?

Outdoors still OK though? https://t.co/nDg4y122iD — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 16, 2020

LOL:

the park it is then… https://t.co/Kv3do6i2EA — Lux (@Callux) October 16, 2020

Lots of Brits in the replies are mentioning this park as the go-to area for outdoor fornication:

Right. I guess Hampstead Heath & Clapham Common will be busy tonight then… pic.twitter.com/1QLZeiGunG — Matt Bishop (@TheBishF1) October 16, 2020

So, avoid it maybe?

Might rethink plans for a weekend stroll on Hampstead Heath.. 🍆 https://t.co/J5YhslgZk5 — Lucy Tobin (@lucytobin) October 16, 2020

Those with backyards are the real winners, however:

I better not catch my housemate shagging her boyfriend in the backyard https://t.co/QtUdOrEc9d — shannonjpower (@shannonjpower) October 16, 2020

This is an accurate summary:

🤔…… so if you live away from your partner…. sex is banned indoors …..outdoors is ok… as long as your socially distanced and there’s less than 6 of you…🤔

👩🏽‍💼🧑🏽‍💼👨🏻‍💼👩🏼‍💼👨🏼‍💼🧑🏿‍💼

🌲🌳 🏕🤣 https://t.co/9ov8smRQVb — sandra marvin (@sandramarvinuk) October 16, 2020

LOL, part 2:

No “No Get Downing Street” headline? Evening Standard, I’m ashamed! https://t.co/jkU4ZVLXDw — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) October 16, 2020

Hint: They can’t:

How will the nanny state monitor this? https://t.co/KMfhL3rtD7 — saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) October 16, 2020

And finally, yes. The world HAS gone nuts:

Imagine reading this headline a year ago? The world’s gone nuts. https://t.co/ZgkIT7rpao — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 16, 2020

***

