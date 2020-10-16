https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/uk-confirms-new-restrictions-on-sex-to-help-slow-covid-19/
The UK government confirmed earlier today that couples living in Tier 2 areas of the country that live apart will not be permitted to have sex indoors in order to slow the spread of Covid-19:
Sex banned indoors for Tier 2 couples living apart, No 10 confirms https://t.co/4unztCwtWL
— Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) October 16, 2020
So, outdoors is legal?
Outdoors still OK though? https://t.co/nDg4y122iD
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 16, 2020
LOL:
the park it is then… https://t.co/Kv3do6i2EA
— Lux (@Callux) October 16, 2020
Lots of Brits in the replies are mentioning this park as the go-to area for outdoor fornication:
Right. I guess Hampstead Heath & Clapham Common will be busy tonight then… pic.twitter.com/1QLZeiGunG
— Matt Bishop (@TheBishF1) October 16, 2020
So, avoid it maybe?
Might rethink plans for a weekend stroll on Hampstead Heath.. 🍆 https://t.co/J5YhslgZk5
— Lucy Tobin (@lucytobin) October 16, 2020
Those with backyards are the real winners, however:
I better not catch my housemate shagging her boyfriend in the backyard https://t.co/QtUdOrEc9d
— shannonjpower (@shannonjpower) October 16, 2020
This is an accurate summary:
🤔…… so if you live away from your partner…. sex is banned indoors …..outdoors is ok… as long as your socially distanced and there’s less than 6 of you…🤔
👩🏽💼🧑🏽💼👨🏻💼👩🏼💼👨🏼💼🧑🏿💼
🌲🌳 🏕🤣 https://t.co/9ov8smRQVb
— sandra marvin (@sandramarvinuk) October 16, 2020
LOL, part 2:
No “No Get Downing Street” headline? Evening Standard, I’m ashamed! https://t.co/jkU4ZVLXDw
— Robert A George (@RobGeorge) October 16, 2020
Hint: They can’t:
How will the nanny state monitor this? https://t.co/KMfhL3rtD7
— saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) October 16, 2020
And finally, yes. The world HAS gone nuts:
Imagine reading this headline a year ago? The world’s gone nuts. https://t.co/ZgkIT7rpao
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 16, 2020
***