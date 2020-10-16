https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/16/uk-confirms-new-restrictions-on-sex-to-help-slow-covid-19/

The UK government confirmed earlier today that couples living in Tier 2 areas of the country that live apart will not be permitted to have sex indoors in order to slow the spread of Covid-19:

So, outdoors is legal?

LOL:

Lots of Brits in the replies are mentioning this park as the go-to area for outdoor fornication:

So, avoid it maybe?

Those with backyards are the real winners, however:

This is an accurate summary:

LOL, part 2:

Hint: They can’t:

And finally, yes. The world HAS gone nuts:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...