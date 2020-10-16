https://hannity.com/media-room/unarmed-teams-la-city-council-votes-to-create-unarmed-crisis-response-teams-for-some-calls/
CALIFORNIA CHAOS: LAPD Officer Arrested SMUGGLING IMMIGRANTS Across Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.18
A member of the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested this week while attempting to smuggle illegal immigrants across the US-Mexico border; prompting local authorities to rethink immigration procedures for law enforcement throughout the region.
“Mambasse Koulabalo Patara has been charged with violating immigration laws, according to a federal complaint filed Wednesday,” writes CBS Los Angeles. “He was arrested early Tuesday morning at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Pine Valley, located about 12 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.”
According to the federal complaint, the officer showed border agents his LAPD badge and claimed the two individuals in the vehicle were legal US citizens.
The two men, identified as Herman Lopez and his nephew German Ramirez Gonzales, eventually admitted to federal agents they were in the country illegally.
The arrest comes just weeks after President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the region, vowing to crackdown on illegal immigrants and drug smuggling across the US-Mexico border.
Read the full story at CBS Los Angeles.
CHAOS LA: Los Angeles City Council Proposes ‘Unarmed Social Workers’ Instead of LAPD for Emergencies
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.22.20
Members of the Los Angeles City Council left millions of concerned citizens scratching their heads this week; urging first responders to deploy “Unarmed Social Workers” instead of police officers for some emergencies.
“Los Angeles City Council members believe they have an answer to minimize deaths at the hands of LAPD officers. Have unarmed mental health workers deal with the people instead. The proposal is an emergency-response model using trained ‘specialists’ instead of LAPD officers to attend those who are suffering from mental health and substance abuse, including the homeless,” reports TheGreggJarrett.com.
Los Angeles City Council Members Propose Sending Unarmed Social Workers Instead of LAPD https://t.co/vnnXFmqHYM
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 22, 2020
“Submitted by City Council members Nury Martinez, Herb Wesson, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Curren Price and Bob Blumenfield, the motion “asks city departments to work with the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to develop a model that diverts nonviolent calls for service away from the LAPD and to ‘appropriate non-law enforcement agencies” reported the Los Angeles Times,” adds the website.
