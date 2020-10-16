TUSCALOOSA, AL. — University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has reportedly tested negative for the novel coronavirus following a positive test result earlier this week, the university said in a statement on Friday. While the jury is still out on if the test result could see Saban take to the sidelines on Saturday, university officials speculate the initial result could have been a false positive.

According to an official statement from Jeff Allen, associate athletics director for sports medicine, Saban is asymptomatic and a test conducted Thursday was returned as negative. Patch reported on Wednesday when it was announced Saban and UA athletic director Greg Byrne had both tested positive following regular testing.

“A [Polymerase Chain Reaction] PCR test was repeated Thursday by the SEC appointed lab and was negative,” Allen said. “For clarification, the initial positive came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing.”

Allen then said Saban will remain in isolation and receive daily PCR tests.

“Should he have three negative PCR tests through the SEC appointed lab, each 24 hours apart, the initial test would be considered a false positive pursuant to SEC protocols and he would be allowed to return.”

This is a developing story. Tuscaloosa Patch will have more updates as they come available.

This article originally appeared on the Tuscaloosa Patch